Pooja Hegde buys a swanky new Range Rover SV worth INR 4 crore on Dussehra

Indian actress Pooja Hegde has yet again captured the spotlight, this time with her extravagant Dussehra celebration. While making a stylish appearance in a blue Anarkali suit, she stepped out of her brand-new Range Rover SV in Mumbai. The glamorous vehicle is reported to have set her back a cool INR 4 Crore. A picture of Pooja and her family posing with the vehicle was also shared on X by a fan account.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor sets festive fashion goals in a dazzling Anarkali kurta by Sabyasachi

This beauty on wheels boasts a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a powerful 294 kW motor, delivering a combined power of 404.5 kW. With a maximum speed limit of 234 km/h, the car flaunts a sleek front bumper and grille design, equipped with digital LED headlights. Its infotainment system is no slouch, featuring a spacious 33.27 cm (13.1) touchscreen, rear seat entertainment, and a handy head-up display.

Pooja’s automobile collection is nothing short of impressive. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is rumoured to own a Porsche Cayenne, a Jaguar, and an Audi Q-7. This latest addition to her garage only further solidifies her status as a connoisseur of luxury vehicles.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun and others extend heartfelt greetings for Dussehra

Prior to this lavish Dussehra celebration, Pooja Hegde was revelling in a picturesque Maldives vacation, marking her birthday with memorable moments.

As if that wasn't enough, Pooja has kicked off her upcoming project with Shahid Kapoor. She recently shared the first look of Shahid’s character from the film. In the thrilling glimpses, Shahid embodies the role of ‘Deva’ with an intense expression and a gun in hand. The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and directed by Rosshan Andrrews.