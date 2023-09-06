Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce after 4 years of marriage: Reports

In a sad turn of events, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to part ways after four years of marriage, stated sources. The singer officially filed for divorce in Miami Dade County, Florida, as reported by public records recently obtained by a media organisation. The divorce petition cites the marriage as being ‘irretrievably broken’ as the primary reason for dissolution.

The celebrity couple share two daughters, born in the years 2020 and 2022. In the midst of this transition, Joe is seeking shared custody of their children. Notably, the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, a detail highlighted in the divorce filing.

Joe and Sophie's romantic journey commenced in 2016, eventually leading to their engagement in 2017. The news of their engagement was shared through a heartfelt Instagram post by Joe, showcasing Sophie wearing her engagement ring, accompanied by the caption, “She said yes.”

Their union was celebrated with not one but two weddings. The first took place in 2019 in Las Vegas, following their attendance at the Billboard Music Awards. In a spontaneous and intimate ceremony, they exchanged vows in the presence of a small gathering of close family and friends, with the proceedings led by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The secret wedding came to light when DJ Diplo, a wedding guest, shared a series of photos and videos from inside the venue. A representative for Sophie later confirmed the news to the media.

Their grand celebration continued with a lavish ceremony at the scenic Château de Tourreau in the south of France. The extravagant affair was well-documented by various sources. Sophie herself provided a glimpse into these joyous moments when she shared a black and white photo of the couple during their recessional, captioned with ‘Mr and Mrs Jonas.’

The star-studded event included Turner's Game of Thrones co-star Maise Williams as her Maid of Honor, while Joe's brothers and bandmates, Nick and Kevin, were also in attendance.