Actor Al Pacino parts ways with girlfriend Noor Alfallah three months after birth of their first child

Actor Al Pacino, who was recently in the news for welcoming a baby boy at 83 years of age, has called it quits with the mother of the child and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Following this, the 29-year-old has submitted legal documents in Los Angeles, demanding full physical custody of their infant, additionally stating that she wants Al to have "reasonable visitation".

Reportedly, Noor is willing to grant Al joint legal custody of the baby boy so that the latter can have opinions on the child's education, religion and the likes.

Although Noor has put forth a request to the actor to bear all the costs for the case, she has not specified the child support amount. One of the legal documents stated, "The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party." Nothing suggested that Al was opposed to the requests.



Earlier, Noor had been linked to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. For the uninitiated, she was linked with Al Pacino since April 2022. Reports suggest that they began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple welcomed their firstborn on June 6, 2023.



