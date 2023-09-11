Nicolas Cage says his late father often shows up in his dreams

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage says it’s “always a good thing” when his late father August Coppola appears in his dreams. At the Toronto International Film Festival world premiere of his new film Dream Scenario which sees Cage’s character star in other people’s dreams, the actor spoke about the recurring figure he looks forward to seeing in his own dreams, stated reports.

“I always like it when my father shows up,” Cage said at the event. “I haven't seen him in person since he passed on. So when he shows up, that's always a good thing.”

Also read: SRK praises PM Modi for G20 Summit, Nora Fatehi thanks him for supporting quake-hit Morocco

Coppola, whose younger brother is The Godfather trilogy director Francis Ford Coppola, died from a heart attack at age 75 in 2009, according to his obituary. Sources said that Cage named his one-year-old daughter, August Francesca Coppola, after his late father. The actor and wife Riko Shibata welcomed their little girl on September 7, 2022.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star spoke with the media at the Dream Scenario premiere that he was “transported” to TIFF the day after celebrating his daughter’s first birthday. "It's becoming a tradition. She had her first, one-year birthday party yesterday. And here I am today. I'm just sort of transported," he said. "I think it's a good tradition. We had a nice time together yesterday,” added the Renfield actor, who is also dad to sons Weston, 32, and Kal-El, 17, from previous relationships.

Also read: Chris Evans ties the knot with Alba Baptista in intimate Massachusetts ceremony: Reports

Cage left home after celebrating the milestone birthday to promote the new A24 film which comes from the minds of writer-director Kristoffer Borgli and co-producer Ari Aster.