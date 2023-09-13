Ram Charan, wifey Upasana Konidela twin in glamourous golden outfits for wedding in Paris

Ram Charan's fashion game lately has been rather impressive. For anyone looking to style suave silhouettes with fine craftmanship, you must certainly turn to the actor's Instagram handle for some inspiration. One look that has particularly impressed us is from his recent holiday in Paris.

As per media reports, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were in the City of Love to attend Rosemin Madhavji's wedding. For the outing, the duo picked luxurious ethnic outfits. While the actor picked an all-gold ensemble by Faraz Menon, Upasana, was an epitome of grace and elegance in a rich brown Anarkali suit.

The power couple, with these intricately designed traditional outfits, made quite a statement at the wedding and now, their photos are all over social media. Ram rounded his look with tinted sunglasses and a classy watch and new mother Upasana, on the other hand, was all about regal diamond earrings.

In one of the other photos doing rounds on Instagram, we spot Upasana posing next to Indian singer Kanika Kapoor with the magnificent Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Upasana shared these photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Congratulations dearest Rosemin @roseminsworld, ur precious Soooo sooo happy for u to more fun times together in Paris #friendslikefamily"

Also Read: Upasana Konidela reacts as her mother reveals she wanted to name her Klin Kaara

Take a look:

Speaking of Upasana, the star wife and businesswoman was blessed with a baby girl on June 20. She, along with Ram, released a joint statement confirming this good news and it read, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings..."

Also Read: Ram Charan, wife Upasana leave for Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globe Awards