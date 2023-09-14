Synergy Film Festival awardee Shaily Sanghvi talks about her creative process, says 'It is chaotic'

Having worked in the Indian entertainment industry for about 5 years, Shaily Sanghvi took the leap of faith and got admitted to the New York Film Academy to elevate her understanding of all that goes behind the camera. After a successful stint being a writer, director and producer in LA, a city that is often touted as the haven for cinema junkies, Shaily garnered international acclaim with her short film, Pirouette.

The film bagged the Best Drama Award at the prestigious Synergy Film Festival 2022. Around the same time, Shaily continued to direct other short dramas such as Alive, Haze Grey, The Grass is Greener and Video Call amongst others. And now, this up-and-coming female director is all set to bring her charisma back to the country. We speak to Shaily about her time in LA, her future plans and much more...

Shaily in her element

You have predominantly worked abroad. What drove your decision to move closer to your roots now?

I want to continue working in the US but my base will always be close to me. I am very proud of my roots and my culture and I think the Indian culture has so many stories that need to get out there in the world. Just like my personality, I want to merge both worlds and do justice to these cultures.

Tell us a little about your creative process.

My creative process is chaotic and organised all at once. When there is an idea I am working on, that is the only thing that goes on in my mind 24/7. I eat, sleep and breathe that idea. I have done this in the past with my film Alive, where I drew characteristics for my characters from the conversations I had with my family. I absolutely love living in the world that I am about to create. I think I take the maximum time to make the shortlist. I want to design each shot in a way that brings out more than only what your eyes can see. The process, as I mentioned, is chaotic but that is the life I chose and I love it!

You come from a non-film background. Talk to us about venturing into the industry and finding your footing.

I have absolutely no background in my friends or family related to this industry. When I first stepped on a set for Zee TV’s India’s Best Dramebaaz Season 2 as an intern, I had already made up my mind to be in this field. It took me a while to figure out what exact position I wanted to pursue in the industry but I always knew it would one in the creative field. It took me some time to find my way around and build those connections in the industry but now I have a few that will remain for a lifetime.

Tell us what you are currently binge-watching.

I recently saw Made in Heaven and it made my respect for the already incredible Zoya Akhtar even higher. The way that she has developed characters are so grey. That is what we need on-screen rather than the perfect hero and heroine.

What are you working on currently?

While I finish post-production for two of my films — Pandaal and Jasmine Flowers, I am also working on developing new projects, a short film and a series.

