SIIMA Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli bags Best Director, Mrunal Thakur wins Best Actress for Sita Ramam

After a star-studded and glitterati night, the much-anticipated list of winners from Day 1 of SIIMA Awards 2023 is finally out and fans could not be more excited. From the Telugu film industry, Oscar-nominated SS Rajamouli won the Best Director for RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The Best Actor in a Leading Role title was received by Jr NTR who graced the occasion in a violet-coloured velvet blazer with sequined detailing across the lapel. He paired it with a black shirt and pants and added a Hermes belt to round his look.

The Best Actress in a Leading Role as chosen by the critics was bagged by Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam who attended the awards in a gorgeous magenta pink sequined gown. Apart from Mrunal and Jr NTR, we also spotted Adivi Sesh and Bellamkonda Sreenivas amongst others.

Photo Credits: Twitter

Also Read: MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose felicitated by Tollywood on Oscar win; SS Rajamouli attends

As for the Kannada SIIMA Awards, 777 Charlie won the Best Film and Achyuth Kunar took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Negative Role for Kantara while Rishab Shetty bagged the Best Actor for the the action thriller.

Photo Credits: Twitter

Check the full list of winners here:

SIIMA AWARDS 2023 TELUGU WINNERS LIST

Best Director - SS Rajamouli for RRR

Best Film - Sita Ramam

Best Debutant Actress - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Flipkart Fashion Youth Icon - Shruti Haasan

Best Debutant Producers - Sharath-Anurag for Major

Promising Newcomer - Bellamkonda Ganesh

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Adivi Sesh

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Sreeleela for Dhamaka

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

SIIMA AWARDS 2023 KANNADA WINNERS LIST

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Rishab Shetty

Best Film - 777 Charlie’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Shubha Raksha for Home Minister

Best Debutant Producer - Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu

Best Debutant Actor - Pruthvi Shamanur

Sensation of the Year - Karthikeya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Achyuth Kunar for Kantara

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor joins Jr NTR at ‘NTR 30’ pooja ceremony