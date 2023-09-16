SIIMA Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli bags Best Director, Mrunal Thakur wins Best Actress for Sita Ramam
The 11th edition of SIIMA was held in Dubai on September 15 and will continue on September 16
After a star-studded and glitterati night, the much-anticipated list of winners from Day 1 of SIIMA Awards 2023 is finally out and fans could not be more excited. From the Telugu film industry, Oscar-nominated SS Rajamouli won the Best Director for RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
The Best Actor in a Leading Role title was received by Jr NTR who graced the occasion in a violet-coloured velvet blazer with sequined detailing across the lapel. He paired it with a black shirt and pants and added a Hermes belt to round his look.
The Best Actress in a Leading Role as chosen by the critics was bagged by Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam who attended the awards in a gorgeous magenta pink sequined gown. Apart from Mrunal and Jr NTR, we also spotted Adivi Sesh and Bellamkonda Sreenivas amongst others.
As for the Kannada SIIMA Awards, 777 Charlie won the Best Film and Achyuth Kunar took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Negative Role for Kantara while Rishab Shetty bagged the Best Actor for the the action thriller.
Check the full list of winners here:
SIIMA AWARDS 2023 TELUGU WINNERS LIST
Best Director - SS Rajamouli for RRR
Best Film - Sita Ramam
Best Debutant Actress - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam
Flipkart Fashion Youth Icon - Shruti Haasan
Best Debutant Producers - Sharath-Anurag for Major
Promising Newcomer - Bellamkonda Ganesh
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Adivi Sesh
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Sreeleela for Dhamaka
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam
SIIMA AWARDS 2023 KANNADA WINNERS LIST
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Rishab Shetty
Best Film - 777 Charlie’
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Shubha Raksha for Home Minister
Best Debutant Producer - Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu
Best Debutant Actor - Pruthvi Shamanur
Sensation of the Year - Karthikeya 2
Best Actor in a Negative Role - Achyuth Kunar for Kantara
