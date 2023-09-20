Rihanna, A$AP Rocky share glimpse of second son Riot Rose Mayers in family photoshoot

Singer-songwriter Rihanna and her rapper husband A$AP Rocky have shared the first pictures of their second son Riot Rose Mayers with the world. The couple did a family photo shoot with their sons. Their newborn looked cute as he was dressed in all pink with tan boots.

In the snaps, their elder son RZA was dressed in a grey shirt with yellow sleeves and denims. Rihanna donned a denim jacket and navy leggings, and the Everyday hitmaker Rocky posed in a white vest and blue jeans. The pictures were shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Diggzy, who captioned it, “It’s a FAMILY thing. Welcome to the World Riot Rose.”

Fans reacted to the lovely picture by commenting on the post. "She let YOU share her beautiful family with the world once again. Cuteness overload," wrote one user. "The most beautiful family on the planet," commented another user. "Rihanna & Asap Rocky with beautiful kids," posted a third person.

According to Riot’s birth certificate, he was born on August 1, 2023, in Los Angeles at 7:41 am (Pacific Standard Time). Reports stated that the baby's name could have been inspired by A$AP's song named RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n).

