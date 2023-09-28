Katrina Kaif wishes ‘best devar’ Sunny Kaushal on his birthday

‘Bhabhi’ Katrina Kaif and ‘bhaiyya’ Vicky Kaushal took to social media to wish Sunny Kaushal on his birthday. Katrina took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a message for her ‘best devar’ and Vicky posted about Sunny's new single Jhandey.

Posting a picture from her wedding, the picture featured Vicky and Sunny, Katrina wrote, “Happy birthday to the best devar.” She also posted Sunny's new song Jhandey. The image showed the brothers dressed in white, sitting on a settee with flower strings behind them.

Vicky too shared the teaser for the song on Instagram and wrote: “You can’t even imagine how much you inspire me Sunny with the beauty of your heart and purity of your thoughts. Stay the beautiful human you are brother. Keep exploring. Keep winning. Happy Birthday mere bhai… Love you,” he wrote.

On the occasion of his birthday on Thursday, Sunny shared his new song Jhandey with his fans and friends on social media. The song is now available on all leading music streaming platforms. It embarks a new journey for the Shiddat actor who aims to release many more unspoken words and unsung songs through his independent YouTube channel “SunSunnyKhez”.

The actor wrote: "Main karna ohi jo mainu pasand,par duniya yeh kaindi Jhandey tu gadd. The lyrical video of Jhandey is out now. Have a listen, have fun! Happy birthday to me." On the film front, Sunny has a lineup of interesting projects like Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Letters to Mr Khanna and Shiddat 2 in the pipeline.