Jackky Bhagnani on 13 years of ‘Faltu’: It is where it all started for me

Talking about 13 years of FALTU, Jackky Bhagnani said: "It is where it all began for me, a dream come true. We were students, not actors who were acting as students. We used to laugh and play. We were all Faltus and it is actually after the film that people told us we were not.”

Remo D'souza, who made his directorial debut with the film, shared: “FALTU was my first picture and I cannot believe it's already been 13 years. What a journey it was, there are too many stories behind this film. We were shooting with Jackky in South Africa and I hadn't thought of directing this film and he asked me if I would. I liked the script so we began shooting.”