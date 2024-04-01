Urvashi Rautela breaks her silence on controversy over Rishabh Pant

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who recently got embroiled in a controversy surrounding cricketer Rishabh Pant, has issued a clarification expressing that her recent remarks were not directed towards anyone but were a part of a script.

The actress recently featured in an advertisement for a matrimony brand.

In the video, Urvashi was talking about actors, businessmen, singers and batsmen and said “Kuch log toh meri height ke bhi nahi hai.”

While the advertisement went viral, the actress found herself entangled in an unnecessary controversy in which it was alleged that she indirectly mocked Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant in the video.