Jackky Bhagnani explains why ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ songs were shot in Jordan

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is awaiting the release of his next production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has opened up on his choice of shooting the songs of the film in Jordan.

He said that the diverse landscape of the country allowed the team to lend more layers to its visual texture. A crew of 150 to 200 people travelled from Mumbai to Jordan and shot four songs within a span of 12 days.