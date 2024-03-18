Jackky reveals he'll be back on the big screen after 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has said he will stage a comeback to the silver screen soon.

Jackky, who has been in the news more for his recent wedding to Rakul Preet Singh, said his return to acting will happen after the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

He said this on the sidelines of the rollout of recyclable plastic benches at a Mumbai school on Global Recycle Day 2024.