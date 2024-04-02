US Ambassador Eric Garcetti shares that his co-workers were left stunned after he met Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat

During a recent episode of a podcast, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti reminisced about his fascinating encounter with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan during his early days in India, unveiling the unexpected fervour the meeting sparked within his office.
Reflecting on his rendezvous with Shah Rukh in 2023, affectionately known as SRK, Eric Garcetti recounted how his colleagues were left incredulous upon learning of the encounter.
“I think when I visited Shah Rukh Khan during my first couple of weeks here (India), we talked cricket because, of course (Shah Rukh owns the IPL team KKR)… Everybody in my office went nuts. They were like, ‘Oh my God, did you know who you met?’ I said, ‘Yeah, Shah Rukh Khan’. But I didn't realize the level of love that there was across the country (For Shah Rukh),” Eric shared.
Their meeting, which took place in May last year at Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, in Mumbai, was a rendezvous that delved into the realms of Bollywood’s influence worldwide. Eric, in a nod to the cultural exchange, took to social media platform X to express his delight.
“Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe,” he tweeted, alongside snaps capturing the occasion.
In the shared images, Shah Rukh exuded his signature charm, dressed in a sleek full-sleeve black T-shirt, paired with matching pants and a cap, while his wife Gauri Khan also made an appearance, adding to the allure of the encounter.