Michael Douglas on discovering he’s related to Scarlett Johansson: ‘Are you kidding!’

Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas was shocked after discovering he is related to star Scarlett Johansson.

The 79-year-old star appeared on a series Finding Your Roots to delve into his ancestry, and he was stunned to find out that Scarlett, who he appeared alongside in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, is a “DNA cousin” of his.

When told the news on the show, Douglas said: “Are you kidding? Oh, that’s amazing. All right. This is cool. This is so cool.”

Finding Your Roots presenter Henry Louis Gates Jr shared the news to Douglas. He told him that he and the 39-year-old actress “share identical branches of DNA on four different chromosomes,” reports state.