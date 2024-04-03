‘Second City Television’ actor Joe Flaherty passes away aged 82

The world of comedy lost a giant this week with the passing of Joe Flaherty, a beloved actor, writer, and comedian. Flaherty, known for his iconic roles on Second City Television (SCTV) and Freaks and Geeks, passed away at his home on Monday at the age of 82.
His daughter, Gudrun, confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, revealing that Flaherty had been battling a brief illness. “He left us yesterday, and since then, I’ve been struggling to come to terms with this immense loss,” she said. Gudrun painted a picture of a man deeply passionate about his craft and a loving father.
“Dad was an extraordinary man,” she shared. “His boundless heart and unwavering passion for classic movies were infectious. We spent many precious moments in his final months revisiting those golden age films together.”
Flaherty’s comedic genius truly flourished on SCTV, the Canadian sketch show that ran from 1976-1984. Alongside comedy greats like John Candy, Catherine O'Hara, and Martin Short, Flaherty brought the fictional town of Melonville to life through hilarious skits.
He possessed a remarkable talent for celebrity impressions, leaving audiences in stitches with his portrayals of Kirk Douglas, Richard Nixon, and Alan Alda, to name a few. But Flaherty’s comedic repertoire wasn’t limited to mimicry. He breathed life into a multitude of original characters, from the flamboyant station head Guy Caballero to the gruff Big Jim McBob.
The impact of SCTV was undeniable, earning Flaherty and the cast two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program.
Flaherty’s career comprised of both television and film roles, with credits including Back to the Future II, Happy Gilmore, Freaks and Geeks, and countless others. He brought warmth and humour to the role of Harold Weir in Freaks and Geeks and left audiences chuckling with his portrayal of the heckler Donald in Happy Gilmore.