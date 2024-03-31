‘Gen V’ actor Chance Perdomo passes away in a motorcycle accident aged 27

Chance Perdomo, the 27-year-old star of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, passed away in a motorcycle accident, according to his reports. Perdomo’s infectious personality and passion for acting left a lasting impression on all who knew him. “His warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” a statement from his representatives read.
Tributes poured in from his colleagues, with the producers of Gen V calling him an “enthusiastic force of nature” and “a very kind, lovely person.”
Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, co-producers of Gen V, expressed their deep sorrow alongside Perdomo’s family. The critically-acclaimed spin-off of The Boys had just received a season two renewal, but production will likely be delayed due to this heartbreaking news.
Adding another heartbreaking layer to the tragedy, one of Perdomo’s last Instagram posts, from March 17, featured a photo of a motorcycle with the caption “Day 77. Final calm before storm. #backontheroad.”
Before captivating audiences as the magnetic Andre Anderson in Gen V, Perdomo charmed viewers as Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina’s loyal cousin in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He brought a unique blend of wit and compassion to the role, often acting as Sabrina's confidante and protector.
Born in Los Angeles but raised in England, Perdomo initially planned a career in law. However, his passion for acting led him to London, where he honed his craft at the National Youth Theatre and the Identity School of Acting.
While his first major role came in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Perdomo previously auditioned for the iconic part of Jughead Jones in Riverdale. Although the role eventually went to Cole Sprouse, the experience opened doors for Perdomo, catching the eye of series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who later cast him as Ambrose.
Perdomo's career wasn't limited to television. He appeared in the After film series and showcased his dramatic range with a BAFTA-nominated performance in Killed by My Debt.