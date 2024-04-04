Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck buy Isha Ambani's LA property worth INR 494 cr

Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly purchased a new mansion in Los Angeles, the previous owner of which was Isha Ambani. Situated in Beverly Hills, the daughter of Asia's richest man has sold the property at a staggering amount of Rs 494 crore.

The 52-acre mansion has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms with a gy, spa, salon and 155-ft infinity pool. It also features an outdoor entertainment pavillion and a bunch of lawn around the property.

Several past news reports suggest that Isha spent most of her pregnancy period during 2022 in this palatial house. Nita Ambani, her mother and Mukesh Ambani's wife, also accompanied her during the time. The house has been in the market for sale since the last five years. Finally, it was sold to the Hollywood stars and has come out in the media reports now.