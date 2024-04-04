Playwright Christopher Durang, a Tony winner for ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,’ passes away aged 75

Playwright Christopher Durang, a master of satire and black comedy who won a Tony Award for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist with Miss Witherspoon, has passed away. He was 75.

Durang passed on Tuesday at his home in Pipersville, Pennsylvania, of complications from logopenic primary progressive aphasia, said his agent, Patrick Herold. In 2022, it was revealed Durang had been diagnosed in 2016 with the disorder, a rare form of Alzheimer’s disease.