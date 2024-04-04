Jr NTR poses with Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Vishwak Sen at ‘Tillu Square’ special screening
Tillu Square, the Telugu-language film which stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, has been garnering appreciation from both audiences and critics. The latest to join in and shower love for the movie and its team is none other than the Telugu superstar Jr NTR.
Recently, the artiste attended a special screening of Tillu Square with Siddhu, actor Vishwak Sen and Naga Vamsi, the film’s producer. Siddhu took to his Instagram to share a selfie with the RRR actor. He also hinted at an upcoming surprise for fans, captioning the snap, “Big surprise coming soon.” Vishwak also posted a picture congratulating the team for the film’s success.
According to reports, Jr NTR enjoyed the film. Earlier, he had also appreciated the film’s first instalment, DJ Tillu, and had delivered a few of Siddhu’s famous dialogues as well. He was also in awe of the young actor’s skill and performance.
Earlier, actor Chiranjeevi was full of praise after watching the film. He loved the movie so much that he invited Siddhu and the team home to appreciate them. He also revealed that his family had enjoyed watching the prequel and were awaiting Tillu Square’s release.
Siddhu shared a glimpse of the team’s visit to the legendary actor’s house. “Thank you Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu for being so encouraging and inspiring. You are the inspiration that makes us not give up,” he captioned it.
Tillu Square picks up from where its prequel left and follows Tillu’s life after a mysterious murder. The Mallik Ram directorial is close to hitting the 100-crore mark and is being loved by global audiences as well.