K-pop group TWICE’s Chaeyoung officially dating singer Zion.T

K-pop fans rejoice! TWICE member Chaeyoung is officially in a relationship. On April 5, both JYP Entertainment (Chaeyoung’s agency) and The Black Label (Zion.T’s agency) confirmed reports that the two artistes are indeed dating.
The news originally broke via a Korean media outlet, which claimed Chaeyoung and Zion.T, a popular R&B singer, had been seeing each other for six months after being introduced by mutual friends. The report also described Chaeyoung as having a fondness for artistic and free-spirited individuals, perfectly aligning with Zion.T’s personality.
This news comes shortly after fellow TWICE member Jihyo was linked to Olympic speed skater Yun Sung Bin. Unlike previous K-pop dating announcements that sparked controversy (like Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol or aespa's Karina-Lee Jae Wook), TWICE fans seem to be taking the news positively.
According to insiders, Chaeyoung and Zion.T’s relationship blossomed from a friendly senior-junior colleague dynamic. The couple reportedly enjoyed quiet dates in Seoul neighbourhoods to avoid unwanted attention. With a nine-year age gap (Chaeyoung being 24 and Zion.T 34), this pairing seems to be a surprising yet delightful development for fans.