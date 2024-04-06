Amala Paul shares adorable pictures from her traditional baby shower

On Friday, Amala shared glimpses from her godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony on Instagram. The actress and her husband chose the traditional route for the ceremony. She looked gorgeous in a white and red sari while Jagat complimented her look perfectly with a white embroidered kurta. The Aadujeevitham star accessorised with traditional jewellery and added a sweet touch by tucking a white and red rose behind her hair. “Embraced by tradition and love,” she captioned the post.