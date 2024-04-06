Amala Paul shares adorable pictures from her traditional baby shower

A few months ago, actress Amala Paul took to Instagram to share that she was a mom-to-be, expecting her first child with husband Jagat Desai.
On Friday, Amala shared glimpses from her godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony on Instagram. The actress and her husband chose the traditional route for the ceremony. She looked gorgeous in a white and red sari while Jagat complimented her look perfectly with a white embroidered kurta. The Aadujeevitham star accessorised with traditional jewellery and added a sweet touch by tucking a white and red rose behind her hair. “Embraced by tradition and love,” she captioned the post.
For the ceremony which took place at Surat, Gujarat, the actress also flaunted an intricate mehendi design which featured a baby, a couple, a young Lord Krishna and Yashoda along with “mom to be” and “dad to be” written on either of her hands.
In the pictures, the parents-to-be were all smiles and seemed to be enjoying the moment.
Earlier, she had shared a hilarious post flaunting her baby bump. “Research spills the beans that a man’s stomach grows almost as much as his wife’s during pregnancy!,” she wrote. “Hit that heart button if you’re on board with the revolutionary concept of shared pregnancy bumps,” she added.
For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy lavender-themed wedding in Kochi last year.
On the work front, the actor’s latest film, Aadujeevitham, has been running successfully and has grossed over INR 100 crore worldwide. She will soon be seen in Arfaz Ayub’s Level Cross which also stars Asif Ali and Sharafudheen in key roles.