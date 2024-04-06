Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Shubman Gill, cricketer asks him to pass on a message to SRK

During his recent visit to India for the Mathematics Tour, global music sensation Ed Sheeran added a touch of cricket to his itinerary, enjoying a friendly match with none other than Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Sheeran, who captivated audiences with his performances, offered a glimpse of his cricketing escapade on social media platforms.
In the shared video, Sheeran and Shubman can be seen playing cricket, showcasing their skills on the pitch. The camaraderie extended beyond cricket, with Shubman humorously requesting Sheeran to pass on a message to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In the clip, - Shubman was seen asking the singer to ask SRK why he was not retained in KKR.
The British singer-songwriter, who immersed himself in the Indian experience, was also joined by comedian Tanmay Bhatt for the cricket session. Sheeran, known for his candidness, jokingly mentioned in his post, “They cut out the footage of me bowling badly,” inviting fans to watch the full video on his YouTube channel.
Aside from cricket, Sheeran embraced Indian cuisine, relishing local delicacies such as sabudana vada, panipuri, and lassi during his time with Shubman. The cultural exchange didn’t stop there, as Shubman took the opportunity to teach Sheeran a bit of local lingo, prompting the singer to utter the colloquial phrase, “Mumbai, kya scene.”
The multi-talented artiste concluded his India trip with a memorable live performance in Mumbai on March 16 as part of his Mathematics Tour. Sheeran not only mesmerised the audience with his chart-topping hits but also delighted fans with impromptu collaborations alongside renowned Indian singers like Armaan Malik and Diljit Dosanjh. Promising a return to Indian shores in the future, Sheeran’s visit left an indelible mark on fans and collaborators alike, igniting anticipation for his next tour.