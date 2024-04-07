Rohit Sharma opens up about India’s World Cup 2023 loss

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer brought their A-game to the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. But all eyes were on Rohit as Kapil Sharma brought up the big question: India’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup finals.
Recalling the team’s strong performance leading up to the finals, Rohit admitted, “There was a good momentum. The team was on autopilot.” He described a positive atmosphere during practice in Ahmedabad, but the finals themselves were a different story.
“When the final match started we did well in the beginning,” Rohit said. “I think Shubman Gill was out quite fast. Then Virat Kohli and me had a good partnership. So, we were confident that we would do well. But in these big matches, there is always a pressure. Even if that board says 100 runs. Because they know they have to score. And in that pressure any team can slip. But the Australian team played well and had a good partnership.”
While acknowledging Australia’s impressive performance and partnership, Rohit surprised the audience by revealing his initial fear of fan backlash. Archana Puran Singh chimed saying that they may have lost the match, but they won people’s hearts sparking a standing ovation from the crowd. Rohit confessed his surprise at the outpouring of support, admitting he expected anger from the fans.