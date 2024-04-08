Celebs

How cookies & cake helped Sarah Jessica Parker raise healthy children

The actress said that she didn’t want her children “to have a relationship with food that was antagonistic
Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t want her children to grow up thinking food was “the enemy” so she never deprived them of sweet treats.

The Sex and the City actress has James, 21, and 14-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion with husband Matthew Broderick

Parker said on the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast: “In our house, we have cookies, we have cake, we have everything.”

She added: “And I think, as a result, you kind of have a healthier relationship, and my daughters will have the figures they have and hopefully, they’ll be healthy. And they’re athletes and they enjoy food and they have different palates. You can’t make someone like something they don’t like or want.”

The actress said that she didn’t want her children “to have a relationship with food that was antagonistic, or they felt like this was their enemy and that they were going to have to sort of, like, stake out a position with food.”

Her approach towards food stemmed from her own upbringing, when she and her siblings weren’t allowed to have sugar in their house, reports state.

She said: “When I was growing up, we weren’t allowed sugar in the house, we were’'t allowed cookies and we weren’t allowed chocolate. And, of course, all we did the minute we moved out was buy Entenmann’s cakes and cookies.

“And I didn’t want that (for my kids).”

