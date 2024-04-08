How cookies & cake helped Sarah Jessica Parker raise healthy children

Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t want her children to grow up thinking food was “the enemy” so she never deprived them of sweet treats.

The Sex and the City actress has James, 21, and 14-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion with husband Matthew Broderick

Parker said on the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast: “In our house, we have cookies, we have cake, we have everything.”

She added: “And I think, as a result, you kind of have a healthier relationship, and my daughters will have the figures they have and hopefully, they’ll be healthy. And they’re athletes and they enjoy food and they have different palates. You can’t make someone like something they don’t like or want.”