Weeks after joining politics, Kangana Ranaut gifts herself a second Mercedes Maybach worth ₹2.4 crore

Kangana Ranaut, who announced her entry into politics in March this year, is in the news again but this time, it is her swanky new car that has grabbed the attention.

The actress, who reportedly already boasts a collection of Mercedes Maybach S680, Mercedes GLE 350D SUV, BMW 7-series 730LD and Audi Q3, has added a second Mercedes Maybach to her garage.

The luxury four-wheeler costs ₹2.4 crore and the news about Kangana's extravagant purchase surfaced when she was spotted in the car after a salon session in Mumbai on Sunday (April 07).