Weeks after joining politics, Kangana Ranaut gifts herself a second Mercedes Maybach worth ₹2.4 crore

Kangana Ranaut, who announced her entry into politics in March this year, is in the news again but this time, it is her swanky new car that has grabbed the attention.
The actress, who reportedly already boasts a collection of Mercedes Maybach S680, Mercedes GLE 350D SUV, BMW 7-series 730LD and Audi Q3, has added a second Mercedes Maybach to her garage.
The luxury four-wheeler costs ₹2.4 crore and the news about Kangana's extravagant purchase surfaced when she was spotted in the car after a salon session in Mumbai on Sunday (April 07).
On the work front, Kangana is currently focussing on her candidature for BJP and contesting elections from Mandi consituency in Himachal Pradesh.
She's actively addressing public meetings and in her last one in the Sundernagar area of Mandi district, she opened up about gaining global recognition through her work in films. She expressed how she wishes to translate the same in politics as well.
"If you vote for Kangana, it will go to PM Modi. There should not be any shortage in our area. I have done some work in the film industry due to which I have got the name in the country and all over the world. I feel that till now I have not done anything that the people should elect me as their representative," she added.
As for her films, Kangana will be seen in Emergency, based on the life of former PM Indira Gandhi. She has also directed the political drama.