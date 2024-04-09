Cricketer Rohit Sharma calls wife Ritika the ‘captain’ of their house

Mumbai Indians cricketer Rohit Sharma recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with Shreyas Iyer. Comedian and host Kapil Sharma engaged in a fun conversation with the two cricketers about the game, their personal lives and lots more.

During the interaction, the comedian asked Rohit if any cricketer had specially requested him not to hit any sixes as their girlfriends were watching the game. The skipper responded that he has indeed received such requests but he does not entertain them since his wife Ritika Sajdeh never misses his matches.

“Yes, of course, we have had conversations like this but I tell them that, ‘While it's your girlfriend present at the stadium, I have my wife watching the match.' She sits with her fingers crossed during the whole match. So, she is more important for me,” the cricketer said.