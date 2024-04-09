Cricketer Rohit Sharma calls wife Ritika the ‘captain’ of their house

Mumbai Indians cricketer Rohit Sharma recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with Shreyas Iyer. Comedian and host Kapil Sharma engaged in a fun conversation with the two cricketers about the game, their personal lives and lots more.
During the interaction, the comedian asked Rohit if any cricketer had specially requested him not to hit any sixes as their girlfriends were watching the game. The skipper responded that he has indeed received such requests but he does not entertain them since his wife Ritika Sajdeh never misses his matches.
“Yes, of course, we have had conversations like this but I tell them that, ‘While it's your girlfriend present at the stadium, I have my wife watching the match.' She sits with her fingers crossed during the whole match. So, she is more important for me,” the cricketer said.
This was followed by a light-hearted banter between Rohit and Ritika. Given that Ritika is also Rohit’s manager, Kapil asked her if it is tougher to manage him as a cricketer or as a husband. “As a husband. As a captain, he has his team to manage him. I don’t have to do anything,” Ritika revealed.
Rohit quickly added that while his wife can not enter the field, he has to enter his home and she is the one who runs things there. The cricketer also opened up about India’s loss after a brilliant run in the 2023 World Cup.
For the unversed, Rohit and Ritika met at an event in 2008 and began dating soon after. The two tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Samaira in 2018.