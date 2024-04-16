Mumbai Police arrest two men accused of firing outside Salman Khan’s house

Mumbai Police have arrested two men, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), from Gujarat in connection with the recent firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence, stated reports. Both hail from Bihar and were apprehended late on April 15.
Deputy Inspector General Mahendra Bagadiya told media sources that technical surveillance, a joint effort by Kutch-West and Mumbai police led to their capture. They are reportedly suspected to be linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.
The investigation suggests Pal fired the shots, while Gupta maintained contact with the gang, Bagadiya told media.
Early on the morning of April 14, two people on a motorcycle fired four gunshots outside Salman’s apartment building (Galaxy Apartments) in Bandra, Mumbai. They then fled the scene. Investigators discovered the attackers had rented a house for a month in Navi Mumbai’s Panvel, close to Salman’s farmhouse.
On April 15, police questioned the house owner, the person who previously owned the motorcycle used in the crime, the agent who helped sell the motorcycle, and others as part of their investigation. The motorcycle itself was found abandoned near Mount Mary Church, just over a kilometre from the actor’s residence.
Reports added that police also suspect a VPN (Virtual Private Network) was used for a social media post claiming responsibility, allegedly made by Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. The post warned Salman, calling the incident a ‘trailer.’
Following the incident, the Mumbai Police Commissioner spoke with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who recommended increased security for the actor.