Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife, Gurmail Kaur, attends a special screening of Diljit Dosanjh’s movie

Amar Singh Chamkila, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in key roles, has been receiving love from both the audience and critics alike. The movie, which premiered on Netflix on April 12, was recently screened in Mumbai. At the screening, Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur made a rare public appearance.
Diljit took to Instagram to share a video that offered glimpses from the screening. Gulmair can be spotted in a simple salwar suit as she interacts with Diljit and goes on to hug him in what seems like an emotional moment.
Gurmail and Chamkila are parents to two daughters, Amandeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur. Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur also had a son, Jaiman Chamkila. Recently, Gurmail revealed that she had shared a cordial relationship with Amarjot. She also shared that the Punjabi singer never treated his wives differently.
In an earlier interview, Jaiman also spoke about his equation with his father’s first wife and his stepsisters, revealing that they’re all connected by the pain they share. Gurmail was accompanied by Jaiman as she attended the screening.
In addition to the legendary Punjabi artiste’s family, the screening was graced by Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sunidhi Chauhan, Avinash Tiwary and Wamiqa Gabbi among others.
Diljit also shared a series of pictures from the screening, one of which featured Chamkila’s family. “Amar Singh Chamkila on @netflix_in Now,” he captioned it.
For the unversed, Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were assassinated in 1988 when they arrived to perform in Mehsampur, Punjab