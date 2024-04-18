Shooting outside Salman Khan’s residence was intended to scare the actor, not to kill him: Reports

New details have emerged in the recent shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in Mumbai. According to reports, Mumbai Crime Branch officials have revealed that the attackers’ intent was “to scare him, not murder him.” This comes a day after the arrest of two suspects, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, from Bihar.
Sources added that while CCTV footage confirmed a planned attack, with one assailant firing towards Salman’s home, authorities believe the motive was intimidation rather than elimination. This stands in contrast to the social media post by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol, claiming responsibility and calling the incident a ‘trailer.’
The investigation is moving forward, with plans to record Salman’s statement as a witness. Sources close to the actor revealed his anger and concern for his family’s safety after the incident. He has also reportedly questioned the effectiveness of the police security detail stationed outside his residence.
It's important to note that Salman’s security was already heightened to Y-Plus level in November 2022 due to threats from gangsters. He has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and recently acquired an armoured vehicle for additional protection. Reports said that the investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be revealed as authorities gather more information.