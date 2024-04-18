Suniel Shetty shares heartfelt message for ‘son’ KL Rahul on his 32nd birthday

Celebrations are in full swing as Indian cricketer KL Rahul marks his 32nd birthday on April 18. The athlete received heartfelt wishes from his family, including his wife, actor Athiya Shetty, and her father, actor Suniel Shetty.
Suniel took to Instagram on Thursday to wish Rahul on his special day. Sharing a charming snap featuring himself, his son Ahan Shetty, and the birthday boy Rahul, the actor penned a touching caption expressing his gratitude for the meaningful relationships in his life. The trio appeared engrossed in a moment together, their eyes fixed on something off-camera.
Adding a personal touch to his message, Suniel emphasised the importance of cherished connections, conveying his deep affection for Rahul. “They say it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters…Feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain… happy birthday Rahul… love you son (evil eye amulet and red heart emojis),” he wrote.
Athiya also joined in the celebration, affectionately referring to the trio as her “favourite men” in a comment on the post, while others, including actor Sangeeta Bijlani, showered the image with love.
Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in January 2023 in a private ceremony held at Suniel’s Khandala farmhouse, attended by close friends and family.
Reflecting on his evolving relationship with Rahul, Suniel shared sentiments of admiration and paternal pride in an interview. Recalling his initial admiration for Rahul’s cricketing prowess, the actor expressed a profound sense of kinship, likening his role to that of a supportive father figure.