Celebs

Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha also known as Angry Rantman passes away aged 27

Angry Rantman had been receiving treatment at the Narayan Cardiac Centre in Bengaluru
In frame: Abhradeep Saha
In frame: Abhradeep Saha

Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, has sadly passed away. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old passed away due to multiple organ failure, leaving his loved ones shocked by the sudden loss.

In frame: Abhradeep Saha
Kannada actor-director Dwarakish passes away in Bengaluru

Angry Rantman had been receiving treatment at the Narayan Cardiac Centre in Bengaluru for some time, stated sources. After surgery last month, his health worsened, leading to his untimely death.

Updates on his official YouTube channel revealed that he had undergone a significant heart valve replacement surgery and was hospitalised. His father shared updates, mentioning his stay in the ICU and ongoing recovery. However, a recent update conveyed his critical condition and reliance on life-saving support systems. Despite medical efforts, he couldn’t be saved.

Angry Rantman was known for his passionate support of Chelsea Football Club. His active engagement in online football communities, along with his fervent rants and insightful analyses, earned him a dedicated fan base.

In frame: Abhradeep Saha
Legendary Carnatic singer KG Jayan passes away aged 89

Beyond football, Angry Rantman was passionate about cinema. He was a movie reviewer, offering honest critiques and valuable recommendations to movie enthusiasts worldwide. His unique voice and thoughtful perspective made him a trusted source for cinematic insights.

Angry Rantman
Abhradeep Saha

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com