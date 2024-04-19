Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha also known as Angry Rantman passes away aged 27

Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, has sadly passed away. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old passed away due to multiple organ failure, leaving his loved ones shocked by the sudden loss.
Angry Rantman had been receiving treatment at the Narayan Cardiac Centre in Bengaluru for some time, stated sources. After surgery last month, his health worsened, leading to his untimely death.
Updates on his official YouTube channel revealed that he had undergone a significant heart valve replacement surgery and was hospitalised. His father shared updates, mentioning his stay in the ICU and ongoing recovery. However, a recent update conveyed his critical condition and reliance on life-saving support systems. Despite medical efforts, he couldn’t be saved.
Angry Rantman was known for his passionate support of Chelsea Football Club. His active engagement in online football communities, along with his fervent rants and insightful analyses, earned him a dedicated fan base.
Beyond football, Angry Rantman was passionate about cinema. He was a movie reviewer, offering honest critiques and valuable recommendations to movie enthusiasts worldwide. His unique voice and thoughtful perspective made him a trusted source for cinematic insights.