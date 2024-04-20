Jodie Foster marks 10th anniversary with wife; celebrates footprint ceremony with her

Actress Jodie Foster, renowned for her roles in The Silence of the Lambs and Taxi Driver, celebrated her 10th anniversary with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, in the most special manner.

The 61-year-old actress got her hands and feet imprinted into the ground outside the TCL Chinese Theatre during the 15th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival, as per a media source.

Jodie, who most recently appeared in the sports documentary Nyad, received support from various friends, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest, and her wife, Alexandra Hedison, who sat in the front row.