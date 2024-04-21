Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law passes away in a car accident, sister in critical condition

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is mourning the loss of his brother-in-law, Rajesh Tiwari, who passed away in a car accident on Saturday. The accident also left Tripathi's sister, Sarita Tiwari critically injured.
The accident occurred near GT Road in Nirsa, Jharkhand, around 4 pm. Rajesh and his wife Sarita, were reportedly traveling from their village in Bihar to Chittaranjan, West Bengal, where Rajesh worked for the Indian Railways.
According to reports, their car hit a divider at high speed. The impact was severe, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Local residents helped pull the couple from the wreckage and rushed them to the Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. Tragically, Rajesh was declared dead on arrival by emergency doctors.
Sources said that Sarita underwent emergency treatment and is currently in critical condition in the hospital’s surgical ICU. This is another blow for Pankaj, who lost his father just last year at the age of 99.
Pankaj is a well-known actor who has appeared in popular films and series like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, and Criminal Justice. Fans and colleagues are offering their condolences to the actor during this difficult time.