Nicole Kidman celebrates four decades of acting, shares video of her first role in 1983 film

Nicole gained the spotlight with her portrayal of Rae Ingram in 'Dead Calm' in 1989.
Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has completed 40 years in the world of films and she celebrated it on social media.

The 56-year-old actress shared a heartwarming video of her first role at 14 in Bush Christmas, which was released in 1983.

"This 14-year-old girl could never have predicted all the talented people she would work with and the many different characters she would play," Nicole wrote in the caption.

Kidman gained the spotlight with her portrayal of Rae Ingram in Dead Calm in 1989. Since then, she has worked with prestigious directors such as Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Baz Luhrmann, Sydney Pollack, Aaron Sorkin and Stanley Kubrick.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to cinema, the American Film Institute (AFI) bestowed upon Kidman its Life Achievement Award on April 27, as per a media source.

The actress is the first Australian to receive this honour. Nicole has earned numerous accolades over the years, including five Academy Award nominations and an Oscar win for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in Stephen Daldry's The Hours.

She has also won a BAFTA Award, two Emmys, and six Golden Globes.

