Katrina Kaif turned down a Hollywood project; believes it will eventually happen again

B-town beauty Katrina Kaif is no stranger to taking up diverse roles, leaving the audience in awe of her strong screen presence. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that an offer for a Hollywood project came her way but she had to turn it down. Katrina believes that it will happen again and that it will be a ‘new leaf’ in her book.

She also recounted her journey in the film industry and shared that the Telugu film Malliswari marked the beginning of her experience in a titular role, eventually kickstarting her career as a leading lady in many Bollywood films.

What many may not know is the actress’ dancing skill goes back to a time when she underwent intense training for kathak. Katrina terms kathak as an expression which turned into the foundation for movies, helping her find her voice as a young woman in the industry.