Katrina Kaif turned down a Hollywood project; believes it will eventually happen again

B-town beauty Katrina Kaif is no stranger to taking up diverse roles, leaving the audience in awe of her strong screen presence. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that an offer for a Hollywood project came her way but she had to turn it down. Katrina believes that it will happen again and that it will be a ‘new leaf’ in her book.
She also recounted her journey in the film industry and shared that the Telugu film Malliswari marked the beginning of her experience in a titular role, eventually kickstarting her career as a leading lady in many Bollywood films.
What many may not know is the actress’ dancing skill goes back to a time when she underwent intense training for kathak. Katrina terms kathak as an expression which turned into the foundation for movies, helping her find her voice as a young woman in the industry.
Katrina was last seen in the Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Speaking about her experience of working with the director, she revealed that he was at the top among the list of filmmakers she wished to collaborate with. She likes how the characters in his films come with something real and raw about them.
The star considers Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajneeti and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as some of her standout films of all time. Additionally, she shared that New York, where she shared screen space with John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Irrfan Khan, was a turning point in her career.
Katrina will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.