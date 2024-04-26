Samantha Ruth Prabhu: I didn't have a luxurious childhood, so success was my focus

Samantha also said that people often perceive "acting as glamorous, which it is, but that's not the entire reality". "It is a lot of hard work and pressure, especially when you're constantly in the spotlight and being judged. I started when I was just 22-23 years old, and some girls start even younger. We don't come into this knowing everything; we let others dictate and define us,” she said, adding, "I've been letting others define me since childhood, creating a pattern where I worked tirelessly to please and seek approval from others. Eventually, my own thoughts, feelings, and desires became insignificant.”