Samantha Ruth Prabhu: I didn't have a luxurious childhood, so success was my focus

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up on how success has been her focus since childhood, as she did not experience a luxurious upbringing. The Kushi actress discussed this topic on her podcast, Take 20, where she aims to assist people by sharing her experiences, helping them relate, understand, and seek help when needed.
In an episode of the show, Samantha explored the human body's fight or flight response in certain situations alongside wellness coach and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri. "I used to believe that exhaustion and the need for rest were signs of weakness. I was proud of being a hustler, thriving on only six hours of sleep, and being exceptionally productive throughout the day," said the actress, who has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. She added that despite feeling exhausted, she refused to acknowledge it, working tirelessly without a break for 13 years.
Samantha also stated that she didn't have a luxurious childhood, and hence, her focus was on success. "I always felt intense pressure to make it in life. I was constantly fed with the notion that I wasn't good enough, so that became an intense motivation for me to succeed at any cost."
Samantha also said that people often perceive "acting as glamorous, which it is, but that's not the entire reality". "It is a lot of hard work and pressure, especially when you're constantly in the spotlight and being judged. I started when I was just 22-23 years old, and some girls start even younger. We don't come into this knowing everything; we let others dictate and define us,” she said, adding, "I've been letting others define me since childhood, creating a pattern where I worked tirelessly to please and seek approval from others. Eventually, my own thoughts, feelings, and desires became insignificant.”
Samantha will soon be seen in the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan in the OTT series Citadel: Honey Bunny.