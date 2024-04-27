Britney Spears and her father, Jamie, settle legal dispute over conservatorship

Pop icon Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, will no longer be pursuing the legal battle over her conservatorship.

The two have settled the dispute over legal fees after the first filing in December 2021. More than two years after the conservatorship that had given the singer’s father control of her life ended, the pair settled the dispute over the legal fees pertaining to the conservatorship battle, reports a popular magazine.

Attorneys for both parties told the magazine that the pair settled for an undisclosed sum in Los Angeles Superior Court.