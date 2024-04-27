Celebs

Shakira says she believes in love despite split from Gerard Pique

The Hips Don't Lie singer split with the soccer star in acrimonious circumstances in 2022
Pop singer Shakira, who split from soccer star Gerard Pique in acrimonious circumstances in 2022, has expressed her continued belief in love. Speaking to a fashion portal, the Colombian singer said, "I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes, hold hands and can’t live apart from each other. I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself."

The Hips Don't Lie singer referred to monogamy as a utopia, adding, "But I’ve been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans, my children, and friends. Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that’s true. It lasts longer, at least in my experience. My relationship (lasted) 12 years, but my friends will be there for a lifetime. When hardship came, that’s when I learned how truly important friendship was."

The singer also said that she had always sought a partner similar to her father, reported a magazine. "Deep down, I always thought having a husband was the most important thing in my life. I was in search of that man, like my dad, who I’d have kids with and then make plans to be with forever - like my parents, who are still so in love. I made many sacrifices for this. I was loyal. But sometimes things don’t go as planned. You move on," she was quoted as saying.

