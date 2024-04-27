Check out the quirky and colourful decor from Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s haldi ceremony [VIDEO]

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe tied the knot in Udaipur back in March, and now we’re getting a peek into the vibrant pre-wedding festivities! The Wedding Factory, the event management company co-owned by Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu, recently shared a glimpse of the couple's fun-filled haldi ceremony on their Instagram.
Forget the usual marigold decor – this haldi was all about quirky personalisation. The venue boasted custom-illustrated blocks featuring the couple, a fusion of traditional Indian art with disco balls, and even painted shuttlecocks adorned with flowers – a nod to Mathias’s badminton profession. Lush greenery with miniature centrepieces, colourful lounge seating, and a throne blooming with flowers completed the whimsical setting.
The caption perfectly captured the essence of the décor, “Get ready for an exclusive sneak peek into Taapsee and Mathias'Haldi decor - it's quirky, vibrant, and full of fun and drama! Designed with their fun-loving personalities and unique professions in mind, every corner is bursting with energy and excitement! This is where the fun begins, and the good times never end.”
The guest list for the Udaipur wedding added to the intimate charm. Taapsee’s Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, actor Abhilash Thapliyal, and writer Kanika Dhillon were among the attendees from the film industry. Joining them were badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who were trained by Mathias.
This sneak peek offers a delightful glimpse into Taapsee and Mathias's special day, a celebration of love that was both personal and vibrant.