Aamir Khan opens up on how he got the ‘perfectionist’ tag, credits Shabana Azmi for it

Bollywood star Aamir Khan brought his signature wit and charm to Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, adding a new spark to the laughter-filled episodes. Aamir’s anecdotes and playful banter, combined with Kapil’s comedic timing, kept the audience thoroughly entertained throughout the show. One of the highlights of the episode was Aamir shedding light on the origin of the term ‘perfectionist,’ often associated with him.
Reminiscing, Aamir revealed, “The credit for labelling me as a 'perfectionist' goes to only one person.” When Kapil inquired, Aamir responded, “Shabana Azmi.”
Reflecting on an incident from his early days in the film industry, Aamir shared, “During the shooting of the film Dil, directed by Indra Kumar and with Baba Azmi as the cinematographer, we often visited Baba Azmi's house for discussions. Once, while engrossed in a conversation, Shabana ji brought us tea. She asked me, 'Aamir, how much sugar would you like?'”
Aamir added that he was lost in discussion and took a moment to process the question before responding, “How big is the cup?” After Shabana showed him the cup, Aamir asked, “How big is the spoon?” The actor said that he eventually settled for ‘one spoon’ of sugar, and Shabana fondly shared this anecdote often, highlighting Aamir’s meticulous nature.
On the work front, Aamir was last seen in the 2022 drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Kareena Kapoor. A remake of Tom Hank’s classic movie, Forrest Gump, the film was not well received by audiences. He also served as the producer for Kiran Rao’s latest project, Laapataa Ladies, which was released in March 2024. According to reports the actor will be next seen in the upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.