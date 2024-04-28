Entrepreneur Ankur Jain ties the knot with former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond in a mesmerising ceremony in Egypt

Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond embarked on a journey of love as they exchanged vows in a mesmerising ceremony set against the magnificent backdrop of the Great Pyramids in Egypt, according to reports.
Reflecting on their unique choice of venue, Ankur shared with a popular media outlet, “We’re New Yorkers, and there’s something so special about being in a completely different world environment. So, we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you’re in a different world.”
Their wedding celebration was marked by unconventional choices, including forgoing a bridal party and skipping the traditional wedding cake.
Talking to media sources, Ankur expressed their non-traditional approach, questioning the need for extravagant floral expenses, stating, “We're not traditional wedding people. Why do you have to spend USD 20,000 on flowers? It doesn't make sense.”
Despite delegating most planning tasks, the couple was directly involved in arranging transportation for their guests from an African safari to Cairo for the ceremony. However, an unexpected delay caused by intervention from the South African government resulted in their welcome event starting three hours later than planned. Nevertheless, the couple ensured their guests had an unforgettable time at the lavish event, held at the Muhammed Ali Palace, with a ‘Modern Cairo’ theme.
The star-studded affair was graced by the presence of notable personalities including Lance Bass, Robin Thicke, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, and influencer Serena Kerrigan.