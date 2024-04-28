Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share glimpses from their ‘wild weekend’ at Kanha National Park

Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, embarked on an adventurous weekend getaway to the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh, and the actor couldn’t help but share snippets of their romantic escapade. In a video montage posted on Saturday, the couple’s blissful moments unfolded, starting with Lin capturing a selfie while Randeep warmly embraced her.
As the montage progresses, we see glimpses of the duo enjoying a refreshing dip in a pool and encountering wildlife like elephants, a tiger, and a monkey during their thrilling open jeep safari. Towards the end, the couple was seen revelling in what appeared to be a folk dance performance, encapsulating the essence of their jungle retreat.
Captioning the video, Randeep Hooda exuberantly declared, “It's gonna be a Wild Weekend!! Honeymoon Diaries: Jungle mein Mangal.”
This isn't the first time Randeep has showcased his affection for Lin. During the trailer launch event of his latest film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the actor candidly spoke about their relationship, revealing that they had known each other for quite some time before living together during the lockdown. Recounting their initial encounter during a play, Randeep expressed admiration for Lin’s acting prowess and emphasised the depth of their connection beyond superficial attractions.
Randeep and Lin tied the knot in November last year in Manipur. Ahead of the wedding festivities, Randeep eagerly anticipated embracing the customs of a traditional Manipuri wedding, expressing his desire to immerse himself in his life partner’s heritage.