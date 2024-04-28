Parineeti Chopra recalls being judged for not being able to spend INR 4 Lakhs on fitness during her early Bollywood days

Parineeti Chopra is earning accolades for her portrayal in the recent Netflix movie Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. In a recent episode of a podcast, the actor opened up about her financial challenges during the early stages of her acting journey. She candidly shared that she faced monetary constraints and was even advised to reconsider her Bollywood career if she couldn’t meet the expenses related to fitness.
Recalling the struggle, Parineeti said, “I don’t come from a very rich background. I’m actually a very simple, middle-class girl.” She elaborated on the pressure she felt to hire a personal fitness trainer and nutritionist, both demanding around INR 2 lakh per month, to meet industry standards.
She added, “I genuinely don’t understand Bollywood. I genuinely don’t know how people in Mumbai operate. I don’t have these high-flying friends. I don’t have a trainer, stylist, everything already ready for me. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot.”
Reflecting on an incident with a co-actor, Parineeti recounted the insensitivity of the industry towards newcomers, as she was advised to reconsider her career choice due to financial limitations.
She said, “I was like, ‘I don’t have INR 4 lakh a month to pay. I don’t make that money. This is my third film. And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world. He’s like, ‘Why aren’t you hiring these people? It's important for your job. I said, ‘Listen, but I really can’t afford it.’ I was paid INR 5 lakh for my first film (Ladies vs Ricky Bahl). That won't even cover even one month of everything. He was like, ‘If you can’t afford it, then you shouldn’t be in this profession.’ And I felt like that's so wrong on so many levels.”
Parineeti also shared instances where she felt judged for not adhering to certain lifestyle standards dictated by the industry. She disclosed how luxuries like flying business class were distant dreams until much later in her career. It wasn’t until her fifth film that she could afford to indulge in items like designer bags and shoes.
Despite the challenges, Parineeti's resilience and dedication have propelled her towards success in the film industry, where she continues to carve her niche.