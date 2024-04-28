Parineeti Chopra recalls being judged for not being able to spend INR 4 Lakhs on fitness during her early Bollywood days

She said, “I was like, ‘I don’t have INR 4 lakh a month to pay. I don’t make that money. This is my third film. And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world. He’s like, ‘Why aren’t you hiring these people? It's important for your job. I said, ‘Listen, but I really can’t afford it.’ I was paid INR 5 lakh for my first film (Ladies vs Ricky Bahl). That won't even cover even one month of everything. He was like, ‘If you can’t afford it, then you shouldn’t be in this profession.’ And I felt like that's so wrong on so many levels.”