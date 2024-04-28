Varun Dhawan, Nayanthara, Vijay Devarakonda and others shower Samantha Ruth Prabhu with heartfelt wishes on her 37th birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 37th birthday is turning out to be a star-studded affair, at least virtually! Celebrities like Vijay Devarakonda, Varun Dhawan, Nayanthara and Upasana Konidela among others flooded her social media with warm wishes and unseen glimpses from her upcoming projects.
The actress received heartfelt messages from her co-stars, including Varun, who shared a sweet throwback picture with the caption, “My honey, so happy to see you happy and helping so many. May this be a beautiful year for you.”
Directors Raj & DK, known for their work on The Family Man, shared a special video on their Instagram stories. The clip featured Samantha in action mode from their upcoming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside snippets of her fierce portrayal as Raji from The Family Man season 2.
Her Kushi co-star Vijay wished the actor, saying, “Happy birthday Sammy. Stay happy, healthy and full of laughter forever!” Upasana, wife of actor Ram Charan and a close friend of Samantha, revealed her fitness inspiration, writing, “Happy happy birthday, always inspired to stay healthy looking at you.”
The outpouring of love continued with messages like “Happy birthday to someone who is truly one-of-a-kind!” from Rakul Preet Singh and “Happy birthday cutieee... Keep shining” from Nayanthara, whom Samantha addressed as a ‘queen’ in return. Actor Teja Sajja shared a nostalgic picture from their film Oh! Baby, wishing her to “always shine and continue making and breaking records!”
Samantha, who has been battling myositis, took a break from filming after her last project, Kushi, released in 2023. However, fans can look forward to seeing her back in action with Citadel: Honey Bunny, slated for release on Amazon Prime Video this year.