Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her experience shooting for Pushpa’s ‘Oo Antava’; says, ‘I was shaking during the first shot’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, back in action after a break, opened up about the challenges and triumphs of filming the chart-topping song Oo Antava from the blockbuster Allu Arjun movie Pushpa: The Rise. In a candid interview, the actress revealed her initial apprehension.
“I was shaking during the first shot,” Samantha shared. “Sexy is not my thing,” she admitted, highlighting the vulnerability she faced in portraying a character that defied her comfort zone. However, she emphasised her growth journey, both as an actor and an individual. “Putting myself in uncomfortable situations has been a constant push for me,” she stated, reflecting on the experience as a learning curve.
This discomfort wasn’t just about the dance moves. Samantha went on to explain her decision to move on from similar roles. “I don’t see the challenge in it anymore,” she said about taking up dance numbers in the future. Her motivation behind Oo Antava was more profound. “The lyrics resonated with me. It’s about breaking free from judging women who want to look good. We can be strong, successful, and beautiful – all at the same time,” she said.
This sentiment aligns with Samantha's latest venture. A few weeks ago, she launched a new health podcast titled Take 20 With Sam & Alkesh. The initiative aims to empower individuals with practical and relatable wellness content. “We want to bring you high-quality information that you can incorporate into your daily life,” Samantha stated in the introductory video.
Samantha's journey with Oo Antava is a testament to her courage to push boundaries and redefine beauty standards.