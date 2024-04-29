'Pokiri' clocks 18 years, Anand Deverakonda recalls mimicking Mahesh Babu's iconic running style

One of the most highly rated Telugu films to date, Pokiri starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role completes 18 years today and fans are cherishing the iconic action-thriller actively on social media. Right from heaping praise on Mahesh for his legendary running scene to mimicking his style of wearing a kerchief in the film, they are doing it all and more!

Amongst the first ones to join this Pokiri fandom was actor Anand Deverakonda who recalled the film's effect on him growing up. He revealed that he used to copy Mahesh's running style in school corridor but could never come close.

"I remember trying to mimic this running style as a kid in school corridors. Like so many other kids, I’m sure. Hands sharp on the sides, legs taking big strides - but it’s never that. It’s the intensity, the suppressed anger in his eyes that made this style iconic," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).