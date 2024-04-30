Adhyayan Suman wishes Kangana Ranaut all the best for her political career

Adhyayan Suman has extended his wishes to Kangana Ranaut, who has ventured into politics and is contesting from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Adhyayan and Kangana had a bitter break up after being in a relationship for a few months in 2008-2009.
Talking about Kangana, who recently joined politics as a BJP candidate, Adhyayan said, "I think Kangana has done really well in her career as an actor, and I wish her all the very best for her political career as well. I am very sure that she will do extremely well too.”
Their paths initially crossed on the sets of Raaz: The Mystery Continues directed by Mohit Suri. However, it was almost eight years later, in 2017, that Adhyayan publicly addressed their breakup, during which he accused Kangana of physical and mental abuse.
Moving forward, Adhyayan is gearing up for the release of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolving around the lives of tawaifs and the nawabs in Lahore.
Adhyayan, who is playing the role of a nawab in the series, said that he has waited for an opportunity for far too long now. "I really hope that the audience appreciates it too. I hope to receive validation from them. I still feel like I am living the dream. I had never expected to be a part of this magnum opus. It was a far-fetched dream for me, but then dreams do come true,” Adhyayan said. The series also stars his father, veteran actor Shekhar Suman.
Adhyayan said that it’s a dream come true for his mother, Alka, to watch the father-son duo together in one show."Unfortunately, I have only one scene with him (Shekhar). I had hoped for more screen time together, but that’s not how tracks come together. Nevertheless, having both father and son on the same show was a dream come true for my mother, especially, and of course, for me as well," he added.
As for his projects in 2024, Adhyayan has a packed schedule. "I have just finished an untitled love story right now. I have completed a dark thriller called Veham with Vijay Raaz, and a film called Entrapped. Additionally, I have about nine singles coming out this year," he said.
The 36-year-old is also set to venture into direction with Ae Ajnabi and produce a biopic on a conman."I am directing and acting in my debut film, Ae Ajnabi, and I am also producing a biopic on a conman. I have a lot of projects lined up. I believe my work will speak for itself," he concluded.