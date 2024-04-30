Khushi Kapoor gives summer fashion goals in this mulmul kurta

Khushi is seen flaunting her look in a mulmul kurta from Shop Mulmul. The white kurta has an elegant v-neck along with green and lavender floral embroidery which also flashes the colours of the season. The kurta has long sleeves but reflects a slight transparency which allows the skin to breathe under. The long sleeves also protect the hands from the harsh heat. The sophisticated and chic pastel shaded Kurti is paired with minimal make-up leaving her hair down which makes her look beautiful and classy.

Mulmul is one of the most preferred fabrics during summers for its high level of ease. One can easily wear them in any colour and hit the roads. They are one of the few fabrics which never go out of fashion and always reflect the elegant taste in clothes for those who wear them.