Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt cheer for Mumbai City FC as they attend ISL semi-finals

In a delightful rendezvous blending romance and sports fervour, Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor graced the stands of a soccer showdown, igniting cheers for Mumbai City FC in a pulsating semi-final clash against FC Goa.

Captured in candid snapshots and videos shared by a paparazzi page, the duo radiated joy as they witnessed Mumbai City FC clinch a resounding 2-0 triumph in the ISL semi-final. Dressed in casual yet chic ensembles, Ranbir sported a dapper white T-shirt paired with grey joggers, complemented by sleek white sneakers and trendy eyewear. Meanwhile, Alia exuded effortless charm in a white tee, shorts, and sporty shoes, accentuated by a stylish grey striped shirt and a spirited Mumbai City FC cap.

Amidst a sea of enthusiastic fans, Ranbir and Alia immersed themselves in the electric atmosphere, exchanging waves and infectious energy, all under the vigilant watch of a tight security detail. Displaying unwavering support, Ranbir proudly swung the Mumbai City FC jersey, receiving thunderous cheers from the crowd, before sharing heartfelt embraces with his victorious team on the turf.

On Sunday night, Ranbir and Alia played met actor Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi for dinner, along with Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. They were also joined by Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. 

On the work front, Last seen in Animal, Ranbir is all set to play the iconic role of Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Alia recently completed the filming of her upcoming film, Jigra and will be seen along with Ranbir in the upcoming film Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

